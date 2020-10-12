Mary Carol Ann Huff, age 57, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Mary was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 31, 1963 to Henry and Nancy "Goin" Starnes. She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Russel; and siblings, Ross Starnes, and Jackie Lynn. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Kenneth Huff; children, Scott Weber (Angie), Kenneth Huff II (Courtney), Michael Huff, and Crystal Adcock (Cole); grandchildren, Dustin, Dilyn, Kaci, Trisha, Haley, Kenneth III, Eryn, Ty., Dani, Alex, Maggi, Trinity, Emanuel, Nolan, Caitlyn, and Cheyenne; great grandson, Malakai; sister, China Davis (Bobby); niece, Madeline; nephew, Jeremy; great niece, Macy; great nephew, Owen; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Friends and Family may pay their respects on Wednesday from 12pm until 8pm, Thursday from 11am until 8pm, and on Friday from 9am until time of service at the funeral home.