|
|
Mary Carole Conway
Louisville - 83, passed way Monday, March 25, 2019.
She was the former Mary Carole Harris, a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church and Al-Anon of Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Conway Sr.; and daughters, Pamela Marie Yates and Jennifer Ann Reiter.
She is survived by her children, James M. Conway Jr., John R. Conway, Paul W. Conway (Sue), Gregory H. Conway (Pam), and Susan C. Conway (Stacey); a sister, Joyce Fields; grandchildren, Kristen Cox (Randall), Kerri McDonald (Chad), Hailey, Jonlyn, Rose, Alec, Mathieu, Adriana, Analisa, Aliana, Magnus and Luke Conway; great grandchildren, Hayden and Hadley Cox, and Kori McDonald; and her faithful companion, Sammy.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a. m. Friday at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p. m. Thursday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus or Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019