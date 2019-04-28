|
|
Mary Carolyn (Matheny) Murphy
Henryville - Mary Carolyn (Matheny) Murphy, 87, Henryville died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home. She was born December 25, 1931 in Victoria, Tennessee, the daughter of Cheerful Luther and Effie Lee (Bell) Matheny who are both deceased. She graduated from Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She married Thomas Lee Murphy on May 2, 1952 at Our Lady of Springs Catholic Church in French Lick, Indiana and he preceded her in death after 60 years of marriage. She was a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church and a longtime member of the American Legion Post 105 Auxiliary in Henryville, Indiana. She was a lifelong Tennessee Volunteer fan and loved animals of all shapes and sizes.
Survivors include her daughters: Linda (Mark) Guernsey, Cindy Murphy, and Lyn Maureen (Philip) Carter, her son Jack (T.J.) Murphy all of Memphis, IN.; grandchildren: John Murphy (Susan) of Sylmar, California; Cassie Guernsey, Erica Carter, Rebecca (James) Beach, Tara Murphy, and Sean Murphy and great grandchildren Aria and Anderson Beach, all of Memphis, IN.
A Memorial service will be held at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Henryville, IN on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. with visitation at the church from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Enrollment in the University of Louisville Bequeathal Program and Cremation has been chosen.
The family requests that instead of flowers, memorial contributions be made to American Legion Post 105 PO Box 219 Henryville, IN 47126 or InKy Animal Rescue PO BOX 534 Sellersburg, IN 47172
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019