Mary Carolyn Reid
Jeffersontown - Mary Carolyn Reid, 94, of Jeffersontown, Kentucky, peacefully went Home to be with all her family and friends that went before her on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She was born on December 30, 1925 in Todds Point, Kentucky to the late E.K. and Ruth (Graham) Marshall. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James "Bud" Reid, grandson, Jesse Lee Smith, son-in-laws; Dave Niederstadt, Vernon Russell, siblings; Robert, Margerette, Edith Marshall and step-mothers, Sarah Barker Marshall and Willie Tanner Marshall.
Mary Carolyn was a 71 year faithful member of Jeffersontown Baptist Church and was a member of Silver Notes Singing Group.
Mary Carolyn leaves behind to cherish her memories her children; Jimmy Reid (Jean), Carolyn Rose Hopper (Jimmy), Vicky Niederstadt, Janet Russell, Randy Reid (Terry), Chris Reid (Jan), Martha Reid (Patrick Woods), Laura Cassaro (Kevin), nineteen grandchildren, twenty six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 12:00 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243). Burial will be private at Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington, Kentucky.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that contributions in Mary Carolyn's memory be made to Jeffersontown Baptist Church (10011 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40299).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Jeffersontown - Mary Carolyn Reid, 94, of Jeffersontown, Kentucky, peacefully went Home to be with all her family and friends that went before her on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She was born on December 30, 1925 in Todds Point, Kentucky to the late E.K. and Ruth (Graham) Marshall. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James "Bud" Reid, grandson, Jesse Lee Smith, son-in-laws; Dave Niederstadt, Vernon Russell, siblings; Robert, Margerette, Edith Marshall and step-mothers, Sarah Barker Marshall and Willie Tanner Marshall.
Mary Carolyn was a 71 year faithful member of Jeffersontown Baptist Church and was a member of Silver Notes Singing Group.
Mary Carolyn leaves behind to cherish her memories her children; Jimmy Reid (Jean), Carolyn Rose Hopper (Jimmy), Vicky Niederstadt, Janet Russell, Randy Reid (Terry), Chris Reid (Jan), Martha Reid (Patrick Woods), Laura Cassaro (Kevin), nineteen grandchildren, twenty six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 12:00 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243). Burial will be private at Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington, Kentucky.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that contributions in Mary Carolyn's memory be made to Jeffersontown Baptist Church (10011 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40299).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.