Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Mary Bourke
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church
1104 South 6 th Street at St. Catherine Street
View Map
Louisville - BOURKE, MARY CATHERINE KIESLER "RICH MARY", 93 of Louisville, loving wife to Timothy T. Bourke, Jr. left this earthly world on April 20, 2019.

She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and former L&N Railroad Secretarial Pool Supervisor. She retired early to raise four angelic boys.

She is predeceased by her parents Sylvester W. and Magdalen Rose Kiesler, her husband Timothy Thomas Bourke, Jr. and siblings John, Joseph and Magdalen (Dolly).

She is survived by four sons: Timothy (Patsy), Kevin (Linda), Mark (Debbie) and Gregory (Michael); 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Ann Kiesler and Vera Kiesler, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 AM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, 1104 South 6th Street at St. Catherine Street with interment to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 Wednesday at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison at Barret Avenues.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
