Mary Catherine "Cackie" BrutscherLouisville - Mary Catherine "Cackie" Brutscher, 83, died peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born in New Haven, KY, on November 6, 1936, and proudly called Louisville home for most of her life. She was an avid card player, and was always up for a good card game, with bridge, pinochle, or shanghai rummy being her favorites. She cherished time spent with her card playing friends.Cackie was preceded in death by her husband, Baldwin "Lou" Brutscher, and three of her children, Bob Brutscher, Jerry Brutscher, and Gina Bell, and two siblings, Anne Bruner and Tommy Ray.She was a doting and beloved matriarch. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Cline and Andrea Brutscher, and her son, Paul Brutscher, all of Louisville. She has nine grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren and counting. She has three surviving siblings, Bernie Ray (Dolores) of Carmel, IN, Edward Ray (Trisha) of Lexington, KY, and Julitta Ray of Hawaii.Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1240 Matha Avenue with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 followed by a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. The family will close out the evening with private time after Rosary Prayers.If so moved, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a memorial gift to Hosparus Health Louisville in lieu of flowers.