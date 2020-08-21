Mary Catherine Hinkebein
Louisville - Mary Catherine Hinkebein, 51, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Norton Suburban Hospital.
Mary graduated from Presentation Academy, class of 1986.
Mary was born on September 13, 1968 in Louisville, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her Parents Doug Hinkebein and Nancy Diehl.
Mary is survived by her Brothers Mark Hinkebein and Michael Hinkebein (Laura) Niece, Ashley Hinkebein, Step-Father Carl Diehl and his four children.
A graveside funeral service for Mary will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park (4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218). For those wishing to attend, meet at the front gate of the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Mary's family ask that you make donations to Kosair Charities.
"May God bless you and keep you in his care until we meet again"
