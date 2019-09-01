|
|
Mary Catherine Holmes
Louisville - 106, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
She was a member of Little Flock Miss. Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Helen Brown (Robert) and William R. Holmes; grandchildren, Kevin Duncan (Stacy) and Tracy Duncan; 5 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral: 12 noon Tue.,Sept. 3, 2019 at her church located at 1030 S. Hancock St. Visitation:10am-12 noon Tue. at the church. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to A.D.Porter & Sons-Southeast.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019