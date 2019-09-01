Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
at her church
1030 S. Hancock St
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
at her church
1030 S. Hancock St
Mary Catherine Holmes

Mary Catherine Holmes Obituary
Mary Catherine Holmes

Louisville - 106, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

She was a member of Little Flock Miss. Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Helen Brown (Robert) and William R. Holmes; grandchildren, Kevin Duncan (Stacy) and Tracy Duncan; 5 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral: 12 noon Tue.,Sept. 3, 2019 at her church located at 1030 S. Hancock St. Visitation:10am-12 noon Tue. at the church. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to A.D.Porter & Sons-Southeast.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
