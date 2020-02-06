Services
Mary Catherine Link Pound

Mary Catherine Link Pound Obituary
Mary Catherine Link Pound

Louisville - Mary Catherine Link Pound, 100, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Little Sisters of the Poor St. Joseph's Home. Mary was born in Louisville on September 8, 1919 to the late Al and Catherine Link.

Mary taught and was a librarian at St. Aloysius in Pewee Valley. She studied at Spalding University and attended Ursuline Academy and St. Columba grade school.

Mary was a devoted Catholic and was dedicated to the Rosary. Mary attended daily Mass had a saying "Whenever I go by the church, I stop in for a visit, so when I'm dead and carried in, God won't ask "who is it?".

Mary is predeceased by her daughter Mary June Burns and her sisters and brothers.

Mary is survived by her daughter Janet Egger and eight grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren. Mary also had numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 212 Mt. Mercy Drive in Pewee Valley on Monday, February 10th, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in St Aloysius Church Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m., Sunday, February 9th, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph's Home, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40217.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
