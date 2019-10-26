|
|
Mary Catherine Payne Allen
Louisville - passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born September 10, 1921 in Owensboro, Ky to the late William Henry Payne and Willie Mae Bowlds Payne. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Owensboro.
She met the love of her life, Eugene F. Allen, when she moved to Louisville. They were married for 55 years. Mrs. Allen retired from the old Stewart's Department store after 32 years of service, where she provided valuable fashion assistance to her many women customers, and was always stylish in her own right. A "Personal Shopper" before the term became popular.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, and her granddaughter Kimberly Ann Pryor. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Andriette "Andie" Schmetzer (Paul), and her grandsons Tim A Pryor (Dana) and Chris M. Pryor.
Visitation will be 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. A funeral mass, in her honor, will be celebrated Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., St. Bernadette's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019