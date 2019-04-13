|
|
Mary Catherine Phillips
Louisville - Mary Catherine Phillips, 87, of Louisville, passed away April 11, 2019. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Fred" Phillips. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Brenda Farley, Charles "Steve" Phillips, Bob Phillips(Julia), Diane Lurie(Ken), Debbie Sears(Harry Pfeiffer), Rhonda Wathen(Bill), and Sheila Allgeier; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Delbert Roby(Juanita). A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8pm Monday at Evergreen Funeral Home. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 13, 2019