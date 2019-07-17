|
Mary Catherine Thurman Wilde (Kitty)
Owensboro - Mary Catherine Thurman Wilde (Kitty), 94, of Owensboro passed away Sunday July 14, 2019. Kitty was born July 12, 1925 in Louisville, to the late George and Mary Lee Thurman. She was the last surviving of their four children. Kitty met the love of her life Maurice Wilde at a church youth group event, and eventually married him April 16, 1941. Together they enjoyed 53 years of marriage before his passing in 1994.
She was devoted to the family she leaves behind. Surviving are her daughters, Maureen Fleming of Port Huron, MI, Kitty (Richard) Kerestan of Hamilton, OH, Elise (Colby) Farmer of Philpot, and Michele (Mark) Bramlett of Jasper, IN; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Kitty Wilde will be 2 PM EST Thursday at First Lutheran Church, 417 E. Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 PM EST until time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville. Care for Kitty and her family has been entrusted with Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019