Services
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
900 Old Hartford Road
Owensboro, KY 42303
(270) 683-1505
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
417 E. Broadway
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
417 E. Broadway
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wilde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine Thurman (Kitty) Wilde


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Catherine Thurman (Kitty) Wilde Obituary
Mary Catherine Thurman Wilde (Kitty)

Owensboro - Mary Catherine Thurman Wilde (Kitty), 94, of Owensboro passed away Sunday July 14, 2019. Kitty was born July 12, 1925 in Louisville, to the late George and Mary Lee Thurman. She was the last surviving of their four children. Kitty met the love of her life Maurice Wilde at a church youth group event, and eventually married him April 16, 1941. Together they enjoyed 53 years of marriage before his passing in 1994.

She was devoted to the family she leaves behind. Surviving are her daughters, Maureen Fleming of Port Huron, MI, Kitty (Richard) Kerestan of Hamilton, OH, Elise (Colby) Farmer of Philpot, and Michele (Mark) Bramlett of Jasper, IN; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service for Kitty Wilde will be 2 PM EST Thursday at First Lutheran Church, 417 E. Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 PM EST until time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville. Care for Kitty and her family has been entrusted with Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.

Memories and condolences for the family of Mary Wilde may be left at www.glenncares.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now