Mary Charlene Drury

Mary Charlene Drury Obituary
Mary Charlene Drury

Louisville - 79, of Louisville, KY passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Mary was an avid Bridge player and loved gardening. She will be remembered for her great holiday gatherings at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

She was born on November 12, 1939 in Louisville, KY to the late Joseph and Martha Hill. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Owen Drury; and brother, Stanley Hill.

Mary is survived by her loving children, Vicki Lee Steele (Sam), Michael Thomas Smedley (Janet) and Mark Steven Smedley (Kim Underwood); grandchildren, Hope Mattei (Eric), Jacob Schiphorst, Christopher Smedley, Brian Smedley, Elizabeth Smedley and Zoe Smedley; siblings, Florene Dean, Joseph Hill (Ruth), Kenneth Hill (Patsy), Anna Kennedy, Ricky Hill (Diana); sister-in-law, Joyce Hill; and many nieces and nephews.

There will a private celebration of Mary's life for her close family and friends.

The family requests that contributions in Mary's memory be made to .

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
