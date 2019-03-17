Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Combes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Combes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Combes Obituary
Mary Combes

Louisville - Mary Davenport Combes, 95, returned to her Heavenly Father on March 15. The beloved wife of the late Clinton Ray Combes, she worked for Jefferson County Board of Education and was active in the Purity Chapter of Eastern Star, Fern Creek United Methodist Church and Fern Creek Woman's Club.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Springer (Charlie), Louisville, and Sherry Chandler (David), Vine Grove. Four grandchildren: David Chandler, Jr., Brandenburg, Mike Chandler (Jamie) of Estero, Fla., Julie Chandler Leffler (Aaron) Elizabethtown, and Steve Springer (Casey) of Murray. Nine great grandchildren, Koby Springer, Dakota Chandler, Blake Chandler, Kira Chandler, Randy Phelps, Mackenzie Phelps, Dominic Springer, Kameron Leffler and Olivia Leffler.

Visitation Tuesday, Noon - 2 p.m., followed by the funeral service at Fern Creek Funeral Home. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to her church or to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now