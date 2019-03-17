|
|
Mary Combes
Louisville - Mary Davenport Combes, 95, returned to her Heavenly Father on March 15. The beloved wife of the late Clinton Ray Combes, she worked for Jefferson County Board of Education and was active in the Purity Chapter of Eastern Star, Fern Creek United Methodist Church and Fern Creek Woman's Club.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Springer (Charlie), Louisville, and Sherry Chandler (David), Vine Grove. Four grandchildren: David Chandler, Jr., Brandenburg, Mike Chandler (Jamie) of Estero, Fla., Julie Chandler Leffler (Aaron) Elizabethtown, and Steve Springer (Casey) of Murray. Nine great grandchildren, Koby Springer, Dakota Chandler, Blake Chandler, Kira Chandler, Randy Phelps, Mackenzie Phelps, Dominic Springer, Kameron Leffler and Olivia Leffler.
Visitation Tuesday, Noon - 2 p.m., followed by the funeral service at Fern Creek Funeral Home. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to her church or to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019