Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
Crestwood, KY
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stoess Funeral Home
Crestwood, KY
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Stoess Funeral Home
Crestwood, KY
Louisville -

Mary Prentice Bowles Corum, 91, of Louisville died Saturday May 4, 2019. She was a retired RN from Baptist Hospital East; a graduate of Atherton High School and Kentucky Baptist Hospital Nursing school, and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Taft Corum and her granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Hargis.

Survivors include her daughters, Rebecca C McCrocklin (Thomas), Deborah C Hargis (John), Susan C Lambert, Elizabeth C Lazich (Rick), Sally T Corum; her sons, Robert T Corum Jr (Link), David W. Corum (Judy), and George D Corum (Christi);13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11am Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood, followed by burial in Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation is from 3-7pm on Tuesday, and from 10-11am on Wednesday. The family would like to thank the staff of Park Louisville, and Hosparus of Louisville for their wonderful care.

Mary loved animals and memorial contributions are suggested to the Kentucky Humane Society. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 7, 2019
