1/1
Mary Costigan Newton
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Costigan Newton

Louisville - 96, passed away, August 18, 2020 at Norton Hospital. She was born August 30, 1923 in Chicago, IL to the late Bartholomew and Mary Gorman Costigan. She graduated Mercy Academy where she was known as "the bell of Mercy" because she rang the bell to change classes. She then attended De Paul University and in 1944 married Joseph Newton. The youngest of four, she outlived her two brothers (Daniel Costigan, MD and Thomas Costigan) and her sister Rose (Costigan) Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joe.

She was an avid Cubs fan long after moving to Kentucky. Besides watching the Cubs on TV, she was also a masterful bridge player who eventually outlived those with whom she had always played. In high school she was a singer and later was in the choir at St. Raphael.

Survivors include her daughters, Sister Diana Newton RSM, Catherine Newton M.D. (Gordon Strauss M.D.), Barbara Newton (Jim White); six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Raphael the Archangel, 2141 Lancashire Ave, Louisville, KY 40205. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air, Sisters of Mercy or KET.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Raphael the Archangel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved