Mary Costigan NewtonLouisville - 96, passed away, August 18, 2020 at Norton Hospital. She was born August 30, 1923 in Chicago, IL to the late Bartholomew and Mary Gorman Costigan. She graduated Mercy Academy where she was known as "the bell of Mercy" because she rang the bell to change classes. She then attended De Paul University and in 1944 married Joseph Newton. The youngest of four, she outlived her two brothers (Daniel Costigan, MD and Thomas Costigan) and her sister Rose (Costigan) Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joe.She was an avid Cubs fan long after moving to Kentucky. Besides watching the Cubs on TV, she was also a masterful bridge player who eventually outlived those with whom she had always played. In high school she was a singer and later was in the choir at St. Raphael.Survivors include her daughters, Sister Diana Newton RSM, Catherine Newton M.D. (Gordon Strauss M.D.), Barbara Newton (Jim White); six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.A Funeral Mass will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Raphael the Archangel, 2141 Lancashire Ave, Louisville, KY 40205. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air, Sisters of Mercy or KET.