Mary Crisp Beaver
Louisville - 78 passed away Friday, June 14th, 2019 peacefully and surrounded by her family.
Beloved by family and friends, Mary will most be remembered for her generous, fun-loving spirit. She leaves a profound legacy of love, sacrifice and faith.
Preceded in death by her mother, Mary Carolyn Conrad; husband, Paul L. Crisp and husband, Junius V. Beaver Jr. Survived by son, Paul D.Crisp; daughters, Misty L. Crisp, Holly R. Crisp, and Jennifer L.Crisp Slaughter (David); stepchildren, Junius "Trip" Beaver III (Terra), Beth Hoffman (Mark), Katie Pehlke (Troy), and Scott Beaver; Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, a niece, 2 nephews and a sister, Carol Conrad
A visitation and memorial service will be held at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, on June 22nd, 2019. Visitation beginning at 9:00 am with memorial service at 11:00 am. Memorial gifts may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019