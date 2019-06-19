Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Christ Church United Methodist
4614 Brownsboro Road
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church United Methodist
4614 Brownsboro Road
Mary Crisp Beaver

Mary Crisp Beaver Obituary
Mary Crisp Beaver

Louisville - 78 passed away Friday, June 14th, 2019 peacefully and surrounded by her family.

Beloved by family and friends, Mary will most be remembered for her generous, fun-loving spirit. She leaves a profound legacy of love, sacrifice and faith.

Preceded in death by her mother, Mary Carolyn Conrad; husband, Paul L. Crisp and husband, Junius V. Beaver Jr. Survived by son, Paul D.Crisp; daughters, Misty L. Crisp, Holly R. Crisp, and Jennifer L.Crisp Slaughter (David); stepchildren, Junius "Trip" Beaver III (Terra), Beth Hoffman (Mark), Katie Pehlke (Troy), and Scott Beaver; Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, a niece, 2 nephews and a sister, Carol Conrad

A visitation and memorial service will be held at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, on June 22nd, 2019. Visitation beginning at 9:00 am with memorial service at 11:00 am. Memorial gifts may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019
