Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anchorage Presbyterian Church
Anchorage, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Anchorage Presbyterian Church
Anchorage, KY
Mary Dan McClaskey Auter Haney


1929 - 2019
Mary Dan McClaskey Auter Haney Obituary
Mary Dan McClaskey Auter Haney

Elizabethton,TN - Mary Dan McClaskey Auter Haney, 90, peacefully entered eternal life on September 24, 2019 in Elizabethton, Tennessee, in the company of her loving family. Born July 24, 1929 to Henry Morrison and Lottie Pierce McClaskey, Mary Dan graduated from Anchorage High School and began her college years at Duke University. On August 20, 1949, Mary Dan married James (Jimmy) Weber Auter in the Anchorage Presbyterian Church, Anchorage, Kentucky. Jimmy and Mary Dan raised their four children in Anchorage.

After Jimmy's passing, Mary Dan enrolled in the program at Norton's School of Nursing, earning her RN degree. She worked there until her retirement, utilizing her skills in the pediatric oncology unit.

Mary Dan Auter and Robert Haney were married in the Anchorage Presbyterian Church in 1985. Together, they lived in this community where they had known each other since childhood. Upon Mary Dan's retirement from nursing and Robert's from real estate, the two began years of travel and adventures. They cycled through many parts of Kentucky, nearby states and especially loved touring Europe. They hiked, camped and explored Kentucky's state parks and country roads. With a passion for Paris, they traveled to the city yearly until 2011.

After losing Robert, Mary Dan moved to Johnson City, Tennessee to live with her son, Dan and his wife, Julie. She spent two wonderful years in their home before her last move to the Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethon, nearby.

To this day her love of traditions and family gatherings are evident in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Mary Dan's creativity, nurturing, love of adventure, her wit and dedication to her family will be her enduring legacy.

Surviving Mary Dan are her four children, Alison Kennedy (Woody), Jim Auter (Abbie), Caroline Proctor (Clyde) and Dan Auter (Julie). Also included are Robert's daughters, Janice Goff (Dave) and Nancy Haney. Her niece and nephew, Heather Potter (Mark) and Malcolm McClaskey survive, as well. Mary Dan's grandchildren are Jordan, Paige, Molly, Jenny, Emily, Zac and Melissa. Her great grandchildren are Sawyer, Sailor, Gavin, Devin, Miles, Lilly, and Jax.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 am to 11: 00 am, Saturday, September 28, at the Anchorage Presbyterian Church, Anchorage, Kentucky. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 with Reverend Tara Reck officiating.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
