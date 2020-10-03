1/1
Mary Deborah Kress
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Deborah Kress

Louisville - Mary Deborah Kress, age 70 of Louisville, passed away Friday, October 2nd, 2020. She graduated from Western High School in 1967, and retired after 30 years at the US Postal Service.

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years Stanley Kress; her two brothers, Steve Howell (Diane) and Keith Howell (Karen); her five sons, Mark Logsdon (Dana), Todd Logsdon (Sharon), Andy Kress (Suzanne), Mathew Kress (Veronica), and Steve Kress (Tammy); her 7 grand children; and many other extended family members.

Family and friends can pay their respects on Friday October 9th between 12 to 3 pm and Saturday, October 10th from 9 to 11 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40243 (in Middletown). A celebration of Mary's life will be at 11 am on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved