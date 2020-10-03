Mary Deborah Kress
Louisville - Mary Deborah Kress, age 70 of Louisville, passed away Friday, October 2nd, 2020. She graduated from Western High School in 1967, and retired after 30 years at the US Postal Service.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years Stanley Kress; her two brothers, Steve Howell (Diane) and Keith Howell (Karen); her five sons, Mark Logsdon (Dana), Todd Logsdon (Sharon), Andy Kress (Suzanne), Mathew Kress (Veronica), and Steve Kress (Tammy); her 7 grand children; and many other extended family members.
Family and friends can pay their respects on Friday October 9th between 12 to 3 pm and Saturday, October 10th from 9 to 11 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40243 (in Middletown). A celebration of Mary's life will be at 11 am on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
