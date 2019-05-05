Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Northside Christian Church
4407 Charlestown Road
New Albany, IN
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Northside Christian Church,
4407 Charlestown Road
New Albany, IN
Mary Delene King


1932 - 2019
Mary Delene King Obituary
Mary Delene King

New Albany, IN - Mary Delene King, 86, of New Albany, IN went to be with her Lord & Savior on Thursday, May 2, 2019 with family by her side. Mary was born August 30, 1932 to the late Haskell and Evelyn (Sprinkle) Schlensker in Uniontown, IN. On November 18, 1949 she married Robert King of Corydon, IN. Her husband preceded her in death just three days before, after 69 wonderful years of marriage.

Mary was a dedicated member of Northside Christian Church where she served in many capacities, mainly as bookkeeper for her Sunday School Class and was a greeter. Mary had worked at H.A. Seinshimers. She was a member of the FOP#99 Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to travel but her biggest joy was spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Stacey King and her brother, John Schlensker. She is survived by her three children, Robert (Jeanie) King of Louisville, KY, Judy (Rick) Jones of Floyds Knobs, IN, and Jeffrey King of New Albany, IN; five grandchildren, Domino (Steve) Gorbett, Vanessa (Rigo) Vargas, Lindsey (Matt) Neely, Benjamin (Katie) King, and Nathan (Kori) King; nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy Schlensker.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a FOP and Masonic Service starting at 6:00 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Northside Christian Church, (4407 Charlestown Road, New Albany, IN 47150). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:30 am on Friday, at Northside Christian Church with burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate expressions of sympathy be made in Mary's memory be made to FOP#99 or Norton Healthcare Foundation.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019
