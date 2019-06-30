|
Mary Della (Mary Adelasia) Mattei
Louisville - Mary Della (Maria Adelasia) Mattei, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at home with her husband by her side. She was 94.
Della was born on August 25, 1924 in Louisville, a daughter to Pellegrino Mattei and Amerisa Mattei. Della married Innocente "Matt" Mattei on September 13, 1947 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Louisville. They resided in Cincinnati, Ohio for 56 years.
A graduate of Ursuline College, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in June 1945 with a major in Home Economics and a minor in Chemistry. With her expertise as a gourmet cook, cake decorator, and wonderful hostess she supported the career of her husband, Innocente Mattei, at Cincinnati Milacron. She was an inspiration to her family and a multitude of nieces and nephews who admired her skill and talent as "keeper of the family recipes and traditions."
In the 1970s she handcrafted the ravioli and tortellini served at Trattoria Mattei, the popular Louisville restaurant operated by her brother Dominic Mattei and his wife Bernice Thieneman Mattei. She was a member of Our Lady of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cincinnati and St. Leonard Catholic Church, Louisville.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded by her siblings, Jack and Dominic Mattei and Margaret Mary "Babe" Waters.
Della is survived by her husband, Innocente "Matt" Mattei; children, Michael D. Mattei (Theresa) of Louisville; Juliana Hellebusch (Stephen) of Dallas, Mary Jo Mattei (Robert Morris) of Louisville and Joe Mattei (Bess) of Dallas; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 440 Zorn Avenue, Louisville. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 10:45 am at the church. Family and friends are invited to attend the Graveside Ceremony, 1 pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" was entrusted with arrangements www.RattermanBrothers.com.
Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Maria Adelasia Mattei '45 Endowed Award for a first-generation female graduating senior of Bellarmine University. http://www.alumni.bellarmine.edu/DellaMattei.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019