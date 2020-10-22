Mary Denise McKulick
New Albany - Mary Denise McKulick, 67, of New Albany, Indiana passed away October 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 27, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Charles F. and Lillian Read Hauswald. She attended Holy Trinity Catholic grade school and graduated from Providence High School. Mary was the owner of D & M Bookkeeping. She was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald "Ron" E. McKulick; daughter, Lisa A. Newbanks; siblings, Thomas Hauswald (Ginny), Steve Hauswald (Diane), Philip Hauswald (Mary), Julie Crone (Tom), and Joan Lynn Schmidt (Jerry); two grandchildren, David J. Newbanks and Sarah E. Newbanks; a sister-in-law, Patricia Grove (Ed); a brother-in-law, Greg McKulick (Kathy Holen); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary ("Niece") was much like the daisies she loved so much. Simplicity, no pretense, beautiful, modest, joyful, and long in giving. She learned from her father, and truly took it to heart: The phrase "I can't" is not in my vocabulary. Add to this her strength and spunk, ever independent. Her faith and its learnings ran deep. She loved family to the bone and would do anything for anyone; helping, cheering, supporting, encouraging, brightening...And like her brothers and sisters, she could tell many a funny family story. The love for her family spilled out in a very quiet Good Samaritan way, friend or stranger no matter.
She was always drawn to the spirit, grace and power of the horse. Most of all, the thoroughbred race horse. It flowed through her and her family across generations. In that vein, the family farm in Corydon, baling a lot of hay and caring for horses, many many a family Sunday dinner, and being at the track were woven in a bundle of blessings.
In her business, Mary delivered an array of business services to thoroughbred trainers, ever diligent, expert, trusted, and responsive to their many needs; for many years, her clients included three of the top five trainers in the country. She had a great professional reputation.
Mary loved playing golf, and adored the Masters and the Ryder Cup. She loved the game of baseball, little league to major league, watching her grandson play, watching her Atlanta Braves play. She was a solid player in tennis, volleyball and softball. Family and friends will always remember her cheering "Go Blue!" at Providence games. She loved her cabin, lake fishing in Willisburg, Ky., and her dear lawn jockey garden, 15 jockeys strong.
Mary loved her big racehorse, Dual Elements, aka "Big Bob", which she shared in partnership with her brother, Philip, and her father, Charles. Big Bob won 19 races. In each race, she was so excited, she held her breath start to finish and cheered him on at the same time.
Mary is a beautiful soul who loved us all. She taught us more than we can know. In one way or another, she has helped each of us on our way in life. Now she is happy, free, reunited with others in her life who have gone on as well, and she shines on all of us, like bright daisies on a hill in the wind.
Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 129 West Daisy Lane, New Albany, Indiana 47150. The church will be open at 10:30 a.m. for greetings before Mass.
