Mary "Bo" Dillon Brown
Louisville - Mary "Bo" Dillon Brown passed away on April 2nd, 2020. Born August 28,1925 as one of 9 children and the only girl to Elizabeth and Edward Dillon. "Madam Queen" as she was often referred to by her brothers for the way her mother spoiled her, was a lifelong Louisvillian and devout catholic. Mary attended St. Agnes grade school and Presentation Academy, then worked for her brothers at Dillon Construction and ultimately retiring from Pipefitters Benefit Fund 502. She married her childhood sweetheart, Les, in June of 1946 and they shared 54 incredible years together raising 3 children until his passing in 2000. Together they were founding members of St. Raphael the Archangel Parish where she was President of the PTA for a time. Mary and Les built another family of friends at the American Legion Highland Post 201 where many good times and memories were made. Mary was a tomboy at heart and was an avid sports fan her entire life, especially UofL basketball. She wouldn't admit that it had a direct cause, but the cancellation of March Madness may have been a contributing factor in her lost excitement for life. She rarely missed any of her kids or grandchildren's games and if you had the pleasure of sitting near her at one of these contests, you probably heard and can witness that her competitive nature and strong opinion remained intact until the end.
Along with her parents and husband, preceding her in death were her brothers Dave, Bud, Tom, Mike, and her twin George Raphael. She is survived by her children, Beth(CJ), Tom (Peggy) and Kathy(Eric), 5 grandchildren, Erin(Matthew), Tim, Zach(Hannah), Tess(Aaron), and Ben and 11 great-grand children, along with brothers Jerry, Francis, and Pat, along with sisters-in-law Barb Fink, Jane James, and Betty Sullivan.
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date at St. Raphael Catholic Chuch.
In lieu of flowers please consider showing gratitude to Hosparus or the
St.Raphael the Archangel Capital Campaign Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020