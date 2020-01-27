Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes,
508 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Doris Seidl Davis


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Doris Seidl Davis Obituary
Mary Doris Seidl Davis

Louisville - 84, passed away January 26, 2020 at the Nazareth Home. She was born January 12, 1936 in Louisville, Ky. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Joseph Davis; sons, Ralph Edward Davis, John Joseph Davis, Jr., and James Anthony Davis.

She is survived by her daughter, Joy Biernesser (Jim); a son, Robert Michael Davis (Linda); sisters, Patricia Slaughter, Shirley Bingham; a brother, Edward Seidl; grandchildren, Adam, Brandon, Laura, Ashley, Amber, Kyle, Jack, Jessica, Alex, Ben, Stephen; nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes, 508 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207 with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Nazareth Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -