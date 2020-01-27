|
|
Mary Doris Seidl Davis
Louisville - 84, passed away January 26, 2020 at the Nazareth Home. She was born January 12, 1936 in Louisville, Ky. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Joseph Davis; sons, Ralph Edward Davis, John Joseph Davis, Jr., and James Anthony Davis.
She is survived by her daughter, Joy Biernesser (Jim); a son, Robert Michael Davis (Linda); sisters, Patricia Slaughter, Shirley Bingham; a brother, Edward Seidl; grandchildren, Adam, Brandon, Laura, Ashley, Amber, Kyle, Jack, Jessica, Alex, Ben, Stephen; nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral mass will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes, 508 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207 with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Nazareth Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020