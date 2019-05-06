Services
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
(812) 256-2424
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. James United Methodist Church
3715 Utica Sellersburg Road
Jeffersonville, IN
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:45 PM
St. James United Methodist Church
3715 Utica Sellersburg Road
Jeffersonville, IN
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. James United Methodist Church
3715 Utica Sellersburg Road
Jeffersonville, IN
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. James United Methodist Church
3715 Utica Sellersburg Road
Jeffersonville, IN
Mary E. Huggins


Mary E. Huggins Obituary
Mary E. Huggins

Charlestown, IN - Mary E. Huggins, 89 of Charlestown, IN passed away on Friday May 3, 2019 surrounded by her family at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, KY.

She was born on February 3, 1930 in Charlestown, IN to Roy and Stella Green Oglesby. She was a 1948 graduate of Taylor High School in Jeffersonville, IN, a former Teachers Assistant and a member of St. James United Methodist Church and the Jericho Chapter #7 of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Huggins was preceded in death by her husband Richard V. Huggins, Jr.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Angela Martin (Kem) of Charlestown; sons, Victor Huggins (Vickie) of Columbia, MO, Gregory Huggins of Charlestown, Dennis Huggins of Indianapolis, IN and Roy Huggins of Charlestown; brother, George Franklin Oglesby of Indianapolis; sisters, Stella Juanita Oglesby of Charlestown and Mildred Oglesby-Heath of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Jennifer Huggins, Maria Swanson (Tommy), Dennis Huggins, II (Nicole), Kem Martin, II, Rashad Huggins and Sean Huggins; great grandson, Dennis Huggins, III; daughter-in-law, Audrey Jones of Indianapolis.

Life Celebration Services will be held at 1 pm Thursday May 9, 2019 at St. James United Methodist Church at 3715 Utica Sellersburg Road Jeffersonville, IN with burial in Charlestown Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 3 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday and after 11 am on Thursday. Eastern Star Services will be held at 6:45 pm on Wednesday. Grayson Life Celebration Funeral Home in Charlestown is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 6, 2019
