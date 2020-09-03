Mary E. Rogers



Louisville - Mary Elizabeth Rogers (Polly) was born in Hopkinsville, KY. She is preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Kendricks and Gerald Batts. She leaves to mourn her passing nine children; Audrey, Dahl, Latonya, Shawn, Dana and Donte' Rogers, Brenda Roberts, Hillary Parker and Velvet Welch. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 43 great grands and 9 great great grands.



Wake and funeral services will be held at Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 3802 West Market Street. Wake, 10-11:30 a.m. Funeral 11:30 a.m.



Interment Louisville Memorial Gardens-West, 4400 Dixie Highway.



A.D. Porter & Sons in charge of arrangements.









