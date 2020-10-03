1/1
Mary E. Tennill
Mary E. Tennill

Louisville - Mary Elizabeth Tennill, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Baptist Health.

She was born in Louisville and worked in retail at Rhodes until retirement. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Evan Tennill; parents, Virgil and Mary Leona Bishop; sisters, Shirley, Doris, Linda, Patsy and Sissy; brothers, Ray, Virgil, Melvin, Jackie, and Chester Ray.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gary M. Tennill (Margaret), Kathy Baker (David), and Theresa Yates (Randy); sister, Mary Jo Enteman (Johnny); brother, James Bishop; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen and a private inurnment will occur at a later date. Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home-Jeffersontown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
