|
|
Mary Earle Becker
Louisville - Mary Earle Becker died peacefully on Wednesday, June 12th at age 94. She was born Jan. 7, 1925 in Louisville to Earl and Mary Lynch Klein. She attended St. Columba, Presentation (where she was Sr. Class President), and Ursuline College. Mary met her husband, Gabriel, whom she married at the end of WWII, in first grade at St. Columba and until recently met monthly with St. Columba classmates. While raising six children, she worked in accounting in Wilmette, IL, and for the IRS in Houston and Louisville. Mary and Gay relocated multiple times with Abbott Labs, but wherever they lived, they participated in Catholic and social justice activities, most importantly the Christian Family Movement (CFM). Mary also served as PTA president, Girl Scout leader and Great Books director while her six children attended Our Lady of Lourdes in Louisville and St. Joseph's in Wilmette.
Mary Earle sincerely engaged every new friend she met, drawing others in by unselfishly asking them about their own lives. In fact, having an extra guest around the dining room table was almost a weekly occurrence. She never stopped teaching, yet she did this so lovingly that you often didn't realize you were learning a new task or perspective. She relished gardening, had a voracious appetite for reading, and engaged in writing programs over the years, where she developed a large collection of short stories. With her husband Gabriel, she traveled widely, connecting with ancestors in Ireland, staying at hostels in Germany with her children, and venturing as far as Russia. After retirement, Mary Earle and Gabriel cherished their friends at Milestone Health Club and continued to volunteer as tax preparers at Louisville's libraries.
Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 70 years, Gabriel Paul Becker, son Dain Becker, brother Jim Klein and his wife, Joan, sister Joy Santa Barbara and her husband, Joe. Mary was also predeceased by her beloved aunts, Annie and Kate. She treasured her youth on Annie's Indiana farm, and Aunt Kate helped raise her and instilled many of the virtues she passed on to her family. She leaves to cherish her memory Gilda Franchi Becker, Julie Cameron (Frank), Anne Brinckerhoff (Peter), Danny Becker (Ann), Maria Troegel (Tom), and Patty Lee (Paul); grandchildren Katie Cameron, Emily Lane (Vince), Devin Cameron (Abie), Tommy Cameron (Rachel), Michelle Brinckerhoff, Eileen Polewski (Mark), Charlie Becker (Raquell), Mary Becker (Joe), Julie Troegel, Carl Troegel, Julianne Duran (Fernando), Madeleine Lee, Danny Lee and Aidan Lee; great grandchildren Leo and Guinnevere Lane, Osa Cameron, Maeve and Jack Polewski, Zoey Cameron; brother-in-law John Gil Esterle and many nieces and nephews.
Mary's choices for expression of sympathy are Dreams with Wings and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Visitation for Mary Earle will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 510 Breckinridge Lane, on Monday, June 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mass will be held at Lourdes at noon. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019