Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Nazareth Home
Clifton, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Eileen Clements

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Eileen Clements Obituary
Mary Eileen Clements

Louisville - Mary Eileen Clements, 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, went in peace to meet her heavenly father on August 28, 2019. She was surrounded by her loved ones.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, James Walter and Mary Lillian Clements, and her sisters, Joan Carol Hare and Mary Kathleen Gohmann. She is survived by her three brothers, Gerald Clements (Kathy), James Clements, and David Clements (Janet), her sister Mary Angela Duffy (Paul), and several nieces and nephews.

Though she never married, Eileen had many friends who she deeply cherished. Eileen was a graduate of Sacred Heart and attended Ursuline College for one year, and was also a part of the Holy Name Carol Club. Eileen loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed.

A mass will be held in her honor on Monday September 2 at 10:00 AM at Nazareth Home Clifton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eileen's name to the Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now