Mary Eileen Clements
Louisville - Mary Eileen Clements, 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, went in peace to meet her heavenly father on August 28, 2019. She was surrounded by her loved ones.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, James Walter and Mary Lillian Clements, and her sisters, Joan Carol Hare and Mary Kathleen Gohmann. She is survived by her three brothers, Gerald Clements (Kathy), James Clements, and David Clements (Janet), her sister Mary Angela Duffy (Paul), and several nieces and nephews.
Though she never married, Eileen had many friends who she deeply cherished. Eileen was a graduate of Sacred Heart and attended Ursuline College for one year, and was also a part of the Holy Name Carol Club. Eileen loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed.
A mass will be held in her honor on Monday September 2 at 10:00 AM at Nazareth Home Clifton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eileen's name to the Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019