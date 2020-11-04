Mary Elaine Roth
Louisville - Mary Elaine Roth, 73, of Louisville died on Sunday, November 1st. She was born on November 11, 1946, Armistice Day, in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Andrew J. Wermuth and Mildred Bernice Wermuth. The former Mary Wermuth was a graduate of St. Helen's School and Presentation Academy, Class of 1964. She also attended classes at the University of Louisville from 1999 to 2001.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was her husband James L. Roth, Sr., and her beloved sister, Janet Deweese Needy.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin "Lee" Taylor and his wife, Lisa, and Keith Taylor, grandchildren Jeremy Taylor, Yvonne Taylor, Nicholas Taylor and Soren Taylor, and step-granddaughters Kelsey Graf (Travis) and Caroline Patrick, and her loving sister, JoAnn Wilson. Mary also had many beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and a great great niece.
Mary started her career as a telephone operator at South Central Bell. She had a 27- year career with National Processing Company where she served in several management positions including Senior Human Resources Director and Operations Manager. Before retiring from NPC, she was a two- time recipient of the company's President's Award. After her career at NPC, she worked with the Greater Louisville Medical Society in Human Resources and Recruitment until she completely retired in 2013.
Mary was a devoted U of K fan, an avid dog lover, and a skilled poker player. She often played Texas Hold 'Em with family and friends, and was known to travel to various casinos, with her favorite spot being Las Vegas. Mary was a generous philanthropist who donated to several causes dear to her including the American Cancer Society
, Boys Town, and ASPCA Pet Rescue. Mary's faith was important to her, and she was a lifelong Catholic and longtime member of St. Peter the Apostle Church.
Mary was passionate about her family and especially her grandchildren. She was extremely sharp and witty. Mary could be counted on to tell you the truth whether you wanted to hear it or not, and was admired and loved by her family and friends. She fought a prolonged battle with cancer, but approached her condition with strength, courage and a determination to live. Mary was a warrior who fought off this nasty disease several times.
Mary died peacefully at her home on All Saints Day, November 1, 2020. Visitation will be from 4:30-8:30 on Sunday, November 8, 2020 and from 11:00-12:00 pm on Monday November 9, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions East Louisville (235 Juneau Drive). A Private Funeral Service will be held after the visitation, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery to follow. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville, American Cancer Society
/Kentucky, or Kentucky Humane Society.
