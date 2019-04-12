Mary Elaine Zehnder, SCN



Louisville - Mary Elaine Zehnder, SCN, 87, was born in Louisville, KY. She died at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY, on April 10, 2019. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 67 years.



Sister Mary Elaine served in educational ministry. She taught grade school in Samuels, KY at St. Gregory, St. Raphael in Hyde Park, MA, St. Peter in Waldorf, MD and Our Lady of Lourdes in Owensboro, KY where she also served as principal and choir director. Sister Mary Elaine served as a teacher of religion at Holy Spirit and St. Joseph in Bowling Green, KY.



From 1984-2012, Sister Mary Elaine was the Parish Minister at St. Pius X in Louisville.



She served her SCN Community as a Motherhouse Coordinator from 1973-1977. From 1978-1984 she served as the Director of the SCN Mission Office. Later, she was the Associate Regional, serving the Louisville area, from 1996-2002.



Sister Mary Elaine is survived by her sister, Patrice Rymarowicz, her extended family and by her religious community.



A visitation and prayer service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel.



Wake will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019.



Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.



Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary