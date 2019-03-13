Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Teresa of Calcutta (formerly St. Jerome)
903 Fairdale Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Brady

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Elizabeth Brady Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Brady

Louisville - 90, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.

She was a member of Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James Richard Brady; daughter, Christine Brady and grandson, Tyne Janes.

She is survived by her loving children, Rick Brady, Annette Cooke, Suzette Shoop (Ed), Lisa Janes (David) and Gloria Schwartz (Larry); grandchildren, Brian and Shaun Cooke (Hope), Ashley VanBogaert (Carl), Kristyn, Taylor and Trey Shoop, Natasha Janes and Kimberly and Nathan Schwartz; and great-granddaughters, Abby and Rachel VanBogaert.

Her celebration of life Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16th at Teresa of Calcutta (formerly St. Jerome), 903 Fairdale Rd. with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery in Holy Cross, KY. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now