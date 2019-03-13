|
|
Mary Elizabeth Brady
Louisville - 90, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.
She was a member of Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James Richard Brady; daughter, Christine Brady and grandson, Tyne Janes.
She is survived by her loving children, Rick Brady, Annette Cooke, Suzette Shoop (Ed), Lisa Janes (David) and Gloria Schwartz (Larry); grandchildren, Brian and Shaun Cooke (Hope), Ashley VanBogaert (Carl), Kristyn, Taylor and Trey Shoop, Natasha Janes and Kimberly and Nathan Schwartz; and great-granddaughters, Abby and Rachel VanBogaert.
Her celebration of life Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16th at Teresa of Calcutta (formerly St. Jerome), 903 Fairdale Rd. with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery in Holy Cross, KY. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019