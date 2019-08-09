|
Mary Elizabeth Davis
Louisville - Mary Elizabeth Davis, 83, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was retired from Bacon's Department Store after 20 years of service. Mary was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. She is survived by Her Husband, Roscoe Davis; Daughter, Perri Mousty; Sons, John and Doug Ford; Step Sons, Keith Davis (Diann) and Craig Davis (Karen); Brothers, Todd Pearl and Jack Pearl; 8 Grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel. Visitation will be held on Saturday after 10am at the funeral home, with Cremation to Follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 9, 2019