Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
For more information about
Mary Davis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Davis


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Davis Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Davis

Louisville - Mary Elizabeth Davis, 83, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was retired from Bacon's Department Store after 20 years of service. Mary was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. She is survived by Her Husband, Roscoe Davis; Daughter, Perri Mousty; Sons, John and Doug Ford; Step Sons, Keith Davis (Diann) and Craig Davis (Karen); Brothers, Todd Pearl and Jack Pearl; 8 Grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel. Visitation will be held on Saturday after 10am at the funeral home, with Cremation to Follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now