Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Funeral
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
New Albany - Mary Elizabeth Farnsley, 92, of New Albany, Indiana passed away Monday at Baptist Health Floyd. She was the former Mary McNew, a native of Laurel County, Kentucky. Mary was a homemaker and a foster parent to several children. Preceded in death by: husband - Carl D. Farnsley; sons - Paul, Bill, Donnie

and Joe; several siblings; parents - Charles and Mary McNew. Survivors: sons - Larry Farnsley (Margaret), Carl Douglas Farnsley (Nancy), Tommy Farnsley (Janet); daughters - Becky Tucker (Gene), Kathy Farnsley and Vickie Sanders (Rick); sister - Bonnie Hurst; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Visitation: 11 am - 8 pm Wednesday and 9 - 11 am Thursday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. Funeral: 11 am Thursday at the Funeral Home. Interment: Bunker Hill Cemetery. Expressions: .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 21, 2019
