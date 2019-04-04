|
|
Mary Elizabeth Harris
Louisville - Mary Harris, 95, of Louisville, passed away on Monday April 1, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Joseph "Bobby" Harris (Joyce) and Linda Harris Schaber; 8 grandchildren, Brian Harris (Samantha), Jeremy Harris, Christy Carter (Richard), Brent Schaber (Jessi), Jeff Schaber (Steve), Stephen Emmons, Melissa Wagner, Melanie Moore (Bob); and 15 great- grandchildren.
The Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 155 Stringer Lane, Mt. Washington, Ky 40047. The visitation will be held on Friday from 3-8pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. Please visit www. Evergreen- Louisville.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019