Mary Elizabeth Johnson

Mary Elizabeth Johnson Obituary
Louisville - Mary Elizabeth Johnson, 72, passed away suddenly and entered Eternal Life Friday, April 24, 2020 after complications resulting from a fall at home.

Mary was born in Louisville to the late James Edward and Laverne Elizabeth Wallace. She served ClearPath Mutual in their accounting and mail room departments, and she fondly recalled time spent with her work family. She will be remembered by many friends as a kind, loving, and generous soul.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken "Fox" Falls and her sister, Jane Cubbage.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Huisman; sister, Judy Hall (David); and many nephews.

The family has honored Mary's wish for cremation. A memorial service and inurnment with her late husband, Fox, will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central - Radcliff, Kentucky at a later date. Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Fibromyalgia Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020
