Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Krimple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth "Bettye" Krimple

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Elizabeth "Bettye" Krimple Obituary
Mary Elizabeth "Bettye" Krimple

Jeffersontown - Mary Elizabeth "Bettye" Krimple, 86, of Jeffersontown, passed peacefully on Monday June 10, 2019. Retired from Winston Products and Catholic by faith, she loved her grandchildren and babies. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Ray Krimple; sisters Marge Allard & Nancy Boling; brothers Bill & Sonny Hughes. She is survived by her son Jeff Krimple (Jo); daughter Amy Knoop (John); grandchildren Wesley (Tam), Natalie & Sam Krimple; sisters Pat Gregg (Bert), Sandy Boling (David), Lynda Adams (Willie); brother/sister in-laws Bill Boling & Kay Hughes as well as her nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 11am Thursday at St. Edward Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm at Rattermans 10600 Taylorsville Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now