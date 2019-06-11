|
Mary Elizabeth "Bettye" Krimple
Jeffersontown - Mary Elizabeth "Bettye" Krimple, 86, of Jeffersontown, passed peacefully on Monday June 10, 2019. Retired from Winston Products and Catholic by faith, she loved her grandchildren and babies. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Ray Krimple; sisters Marge Allard & Nancy Boling; brothers Bill & Sonny Hughes. She is survived by her son Jeff Krimple (Jo); daughter Amy Knoop (John); grandchildren Wesley (Tam), Natalie & Sam Krimple; sisters Pat Gregg (Bert), Sandy Boling (David), Lynda Adams (Willie); brother/sister in-laws Bill Boling & Kay Hughes as well as her nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 11am Thursday at St. Edward Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm at Rattermans 10600 Taylorsville Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019