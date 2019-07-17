Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Crossing Church
6107 Ashby Lane
Louisville, KY
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Crossing Church
6107 Ashby Lane
Louisville, KY
Mary Elizabeth Kuchenbrod


1945 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth Kuchenbrod Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Kuchenbrod

Louisville - Mary Elizabeth Kuchenbrod , 74, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born on June 1, 1945 in Clarksville, Indiana to the late Raymond and Dorothy Figg Frost. Mary was a member of First Alliance Church and currently attending Grace Crossing Church. She was a legal secretary for over 50 years in Louisville, with both Stiles and Miller, but most recently with Bonnie Brown. Mary loved Broadway plays and attending Derby Dinner Playhouse, and was a former Bridge-player. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Terry Wade Kuchenbrod.

Mary is survived by her loving son, Wade Kuchenbrod (Wendy); sister, Alice Feger (Will); granddaughters, Brittany Lee Kuchenbrod Christensen (Conner) and Shelby Lynn Kuchenbrod; brother, Harry Frost; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown) and also 11am to 12pm on Thursday, July 18th at her church, Grace Crossing Church, 6107 Ashby Lane, Louisville, KY 40272. A celebration of Mary's life will be at the church at 12pm, with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to her church, Grace Crossing Church. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019
