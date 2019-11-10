|
|
Mary Elizabeth McGoff
Louisville - 86, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Mary was born in Louisville on December 10, 1932 to the late George and Violet Villier. She was a devoted wife and mother. She will be remembered as being just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Mary was a former member of St. Bernard Church and more recently attended St. Gabriel Church.
Along with her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her daughter, Annette Marie Smith; and her siblings, Junie Villier, Della Huber and Donnie Villier. Here to carry on her memory are her husband of 69 years, Raymond McGoff; children, Mike McGoff (Linda), Cathy Campbell (Donnie) and Mark McGoff (Diane); 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; her sister, Charlotte Wright and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place from 3-8pm on Wednesday, November 13th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service honoring Mary will take place at 12pm on Thursday at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest privately in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the or to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019