Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McGoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth McGoff


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth McGoff Obituary
Mary Elizabeth McGoff

Louisville - 86, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Mary was born in Louisville on December 10, 1932 to the late George and Violet Villier. She was a devoted wife and mother. She will be remembered as being just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Mary was a former member of St. Bernard Church and more recently attended St. Gabriel Church.

Along with her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her daughter, Annette Marie Smith; and her siblings, Junie Villier, Della Huber and Donnie Villier. Here to carry on her memory are her husband of 69 years, Raymond McGoff; children, Mike McGoff (Linda), Cathy Campbell (Donnie) and Mark McGoff (Diane); 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; her sister, Charlotte Wright and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place from 3-8pm on Wednesday, November 13th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service honoring Mary will take place at 12pm on Thursday at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest privately in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the or to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -