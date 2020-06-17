Mary Elizabeth Needy McGregor
Louisville - Mary Elizabeth Needy McGregor, 93, of Louisville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Mary loved to spend time with all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She also loved to garden she was very proud of her flowers and trees and spent a lot of time caring for and maintaining her yard. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norris McGregor; daughter, Brenda Ballenger; son, Jeffery Wayne; and siblings, Flora, Elsie Mae, Charles and Albert. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dan Simpson and Tom Simpson; 2 grandchildren, 4 great- grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. The Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00am in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1-8pm at Evergreen Funeral Home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
