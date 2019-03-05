Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
1925 Lewiston Dr.
View Map
Mary Elizabeth Snawder Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Snawder

Louisvlle - 91, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman L. Snawder; brother, Nicholas M. Herbst; and her parents.

She is survived by her children, Michael Snawder (Carolyn), Mary Ann Gast (Edward), De Morton (Joe), Barbara Logsdon (Pat), Tony Snawder (Bobbie), and Tim Snawder; thirteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1925 Lewiston Dr. with entombment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
