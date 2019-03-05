|
|
Mary Elizabeth Snawder
Louisvlle - 91, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman L. Snawder; brother, Nicholas M. Herbst; and her parents.
She is survived by her children, Michael Snawder (Carolyn), Mary Ann Gast (Edward), De Morton (Joe), Barbara Logsdon (Pat), Tony Snawder (Bobbie), and Tim Snawder; thirteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Her funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1925 Lewiston Dr. with entombment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 5, 2019