|
|
Mary Ellen Chesser
Mt. Washington - Mary Ellen Chesser, 92, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was the former Mary Brown, a homemaker, and member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest R. Chesser; and siblings, Edith Gordon, Kenneth and Edward Tapp.
Mary is survived by two sons, Ernest R. Jr. (Kennie) and Marshall (Judy) Chesser; two brothers, Donnie and Cecil Tapp; along with two grandchildren, Erica Rae Chesser (Katherine Harm) and Nick Chesser (Scarlett).
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 27, 2019