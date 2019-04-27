Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Mt. Washington - Mary Ellen Chesser, 92, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was the former Mary Brown, a homemaker, and member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest R. Chesser; and siblings, Edith Gordon, Kenneth and Edward Tapp.

Mary is survived by two sons, Ernest R. Jr. (Kennie) and Marshall (Judy) Chesser; two brothers, Donnie and Cecil Tapp; along with two grandchildren, Erica Rae Chesser (Katherine Harm) and Nick Chesser (Scarlett).

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
