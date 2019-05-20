|
Mary Ellen Coffell
Louisville - 66, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.
She was the office manager for Stoll Tile Co. and a catholic by faith.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Patricia Stoll Jr. and sister, Joann Thomas.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Bob Coffell; daughters, Missy Dennison and Bobbie Jo Matney (Clarence); her precious grandchildren that meant the world to her, Zach and Isabelle Dennison and Robby and Mary Claire Matney; brother, Ed Stoll III (Penny); sisters, Brenda Grantz, Linda Whitenack (Jimmy); niece, Ann-Marie Stoll (Mike); great-nieces, Angel, Margo and Addy; and many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her celebration of life Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 7335 Southside Dr. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 20, 2019