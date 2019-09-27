Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Nazareth Home Chapel
2000 Newburg Road
Louisville, KY
Wake
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Vincent DePaul Church
Nazareth, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Church,
Nazareth,, KY
Mary Ellen Doyle Scn

Mary Ellen Doyle Scn Obituary
Mary Ellen Doyle, SCN

Louisville - Mary Ellen Doyle, SCN, 87, (formerly Sister Mary Benedict) was born in Oak Park, IL. She died on September 24, 2019 at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 67 years.

Sister Mary Ellen served as a teacher for 45 years at all levels of education. She taught at several grade schools including St. Agnes and St. Cecilia in Louisville, St. Mary Academy in Paducah, KY and Cathedral School in Owensboro, KY; at high school Our Lady of Nazareth, Wakefield, MA. She taught at Nazareth College in Nazareth; Spalding College in Louisville; Christian Brothers College, Memphis TN; Huston-Tillotson College, Austin, TX; and Divine Word Seminary, Epworth, IA. She specialized in African-American literature and English. Sister Mary Ellen also taught English to SCN Novices in India in 1976. She served as Campus Minister at Aquinas College in Newton, MA from 1994-1997.

In 1989, she began her term as Associate Regional for the Southern Region. She served the SCN Community in this capacity until 1994.

Sister Mary Ellen published several books, including a biography of the foundress of the SCNs, Pioneer Spirit: Catherine Spalding, Sister of Charity of Nazareth.

Sister Mary Ellen is survived by her brother, Joseph Patrick Doyle, her extended family, and by her religious community.

Visitation and Prayer Service will be held Wednesday, October 2nd at 1:30 p.m. at the Nazareth Home Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road, Louisville. A Wake service will be held Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Church, Nazareth.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 3rd at St. Vincent DePaul Church, Nazareth, followed by burial in the Motherhouse Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
