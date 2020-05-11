Mary Ellen Fryer
Mary Ellen Fryer

Louisville - Mary Ellen Fryer, 90, passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020 at Baptist Health.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Anna Lee, Charlotte, Frederick, Alvin, and Edward Schneider.

Mary Ellen retired from Reynolds Metal, was a member of Kenwood Baptist Church and she was a huge college basketball fan, especially University of Louisville.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Fred Fryer (Linda), Matt Fryer along with granddaughter Pamela Litchkowski (Brian) and great-grandson, Elijah Litchkowski.

Burial will be private.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
