1940 - 2019
Mary Ellen Inman Obituary
Mary Ellen Inman

Louisville - Mary Ellen Inman, of Prospect, KY, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was 79.

She was born April 27, 1940 in Lebanon, KY to L.A. and Anna Christine Hayden.

Mary Ellen graduated from Bellarmine University and worked as a medical technologist for more than 40 years, spending most of her career at Lab Corp.

She cared for all people and was a friend to everyone. She especially loved and cared for her family and loved more than anything being a grandmother to her two granddaughters, Izzy and Eden.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Leo, and a niece, Laura.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas; two daughters, Susan (Jeff) and Jennifer (John); two grandchildren, Izzy and Eden; one sister, Catherine Bloodworth (John); two brothers, Father Joe Hayden and Thomas Hayden (Cindy), three nieces, and five nephews.

All services will be private. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" was entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to Humane Society of KY or The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019
