Mary Ellen "Pudd" King
Louisville - 81, passed Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She is survived by her, children, Alan King, Dina Green (Lucious), Kim Jones, (Starling), Garry King (Kecia ), Vickie King, Lisa Cooper (Derek) and Darryl King (Laurie); siblings, Dorothy, Alene, Thelma and Lillian Harbin, Sampson Harbin (Carmelita), and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 9am-11am Monday, May 25, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.