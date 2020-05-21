Mary Ellen "Pudd" King
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen "Pudd" King

Louisville - 81, passed Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

She is survived by her, children, Alan King, Dina Green (Lucious), Kim Jones, (Starling), Garry King (Kecia ), Vickie King, Lisa Cooper (Derek) and Darryl King (Laurie); siblings, Dorothy, Alene, Thelma and Lillian Harbin, Sampson Harbin (Carmelita), and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 9am-11am Monday, May 25, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved