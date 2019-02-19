|
|
Mary Ellen Scully Bidwell
Louisville - Mary Ellen Scully Bidwell, born February 21 1928 in Louisville Kentucky, died at home surrounded by her loving family, on February 16, 2019.
Ellen is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Ernest Michael Bidwell, Sr.; her sons Br. Michael M.C., Mark (Brenda), Dan (Linda), John (Judy) Bidwell and daughters Mary Catherine Hoffman (Chip O'Bryan) and Jennifer Bidwell Meyer(Lewis); loving grandmother to Jamie Collins (Charlie); Bonnie Hoffman; Rose; Kate Haywood (Matt); Lori Matseas (Brent); Cathy Russell (Chris); Cora, Ella and James Bidwell and great-grandchildren Ray, Justin, Sadie, Josh, Mackenzie, Hayden and Lincoln; daughter-in-law Jackie Bidwell; and her sister Norma Scully Karibo along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas Lee and Catherine Scully; sisters Kate Vormbrock; Shirley Houk; brothers Thomas Lee and Bernard John Scully; grandchildren Holly E. Hoffman and Vincent H. Cook.
She was a long time volunteer at Little Sisters of the Poor, Sister Visitors Center and a faithful parishioner since 1963 at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church.
Visitation will begin at 10am on Wednesday, February 20 with service to follow at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue 40217, at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Little Sisters of the Poor, or St. Stephen Martyr Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019