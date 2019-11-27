|
Mary Ellen Sheridan
Louisville - 65, passed away, November 26, 2019 at Norton Audubon. She was born March 27, 1954 in Louisville, Ky. She is preceded in death by her father, John Joseph Sheridan, and brother Mark.
She will be remembered for being such a kind and caring sister and her humor.
Survivors include her mother; Rita Jean Carey Sheridan; a sister, Mary Lynn Clay (Patrick); brothers, Tim, Tom, Mike, Doug; 2 nieces; 4 nephews.
Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40205. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Day Springs and Zoom Group-Life Works.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019