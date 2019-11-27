Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sheridan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Sheridan


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Sheridan Obituary
Mary Ellen Sheridan

Louisville - 65, passed away, November 26, 2019 at Norton Audubon. She was born March 27, 1954 in Louisville, Ky. She is preceded in death by her father, John Joseph Sheridan, and brother Mark.

She will be remembered for being such a kind and caring sister and her humor.

Survivors include her mother; Rita Jean Carey Sheridan; a sister, Mary Lynn Clay (Patrick); brothers, Tim, Tom, Mike, Doug; 2 nieces; 4 nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40205. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Day Springs and Zoom Group-Life Works.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -