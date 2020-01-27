|
Mary Eloise Lauyans Medleya
Louisville - 86, of Louisville died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was the former Mary Eloise Lauyans, a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, and a volunteer for the St. Vincent DePaul Society. She was a faithful believer and participant in prayer. She prayed a Novena at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church every Friday night throughout high school to meet a loving and faithful husband. She married the love of her life on August 2, 1952. She cared for him until his passing while battling lung cancer. She was a strong, courageous and loyal wife and mother.
She worked at St. Joseph's Hospital Medical Library as a Freshman at Presentation Academy. She continued working at the library to pay for her tuition to complete her education at Presentation. After graduating she went to work at General Electric Appliance Park in administrative services. After becoming the loving mother of 7 children, she returned to work in the finance department at the old Stewart's Department Store on Fourth Street. Then, she acquired a position in finance at Norton Hospital Downtown Louisville and retired from the Norton Women's Pavilion.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Edward Wilburn Medley; her infant son, Edward; and her sisters, Elaine Lauyans Crowe and Susan Lauyans Meadway.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Toon, Cynthia Amback, Patty Esposito, Lori Cushing, Gina Medley-Fochtman and Kay Medley-Cain; 21 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and sister, Jean Kuhn.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Our Mother of Sorrows Church 760 Eastern Parkway with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy.
Memorial gifts may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020